Kenosha Common Council Approves Agreements For K.I.N; Uptown Loft Developments

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved multiple agreements last night-taking major steps forward in two redevelopments.

The city approved the contract with the developer of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood as well as funding for the project.

The agreement lays out and labels the various parcels of land on the former Engine Plant site just to the west of the city’s Uptown Neighborhood.

The city also approved a deal with the developer of the Kenosha Uptown Lofts development, a mixed retail and residential project to be built along 22nd Avenue south of 60th Street.

