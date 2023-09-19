Kenosha Common Council Approves Apprenticeship Requirement for City Contractors

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has unanimously approved a measure requiring city contractors to offer apprenticeship programs as part of city contracts.

3rd District Alderperson Jan Michalski echoed the sentiments of several of his colleagues saying the apprenticeships will set young people up for good paying jobs while staying in Kenosha.

4th District Alderperson Holly Kangas says that more options will open up for young people for whom college isn’t a good option.

The ordinance has a number of other criteria that a contractor will need to meet.

They will also have to have an affidavit stating they’ve met the requirements on file with the city.