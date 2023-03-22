Kenosha Common Council Approves Geo-Fencing For the City

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common approved a geo-fencing system for the city.

Flock security cameras will be set up around the perimeter of Kenosha.

However some concerns-especially over privacy and data collection were raised at Monday’s council meeting.

The Flock system records license plate numbers as they pass by, detecting any that may be wanted in connection with a missing person or another crime.

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey told the council that officers will not be able to get private info from the system without first running the license plate information through the Department of Transportation.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton told the council that the Flock system differs from red light or speed enforcement cameras.

The system already is used by many municipalities in the state to detect stolen vehicles or aid in tracking vehicles instead of engaging in a high speed chase.

It passed on a 16-1 vote.