Kenosha Common Council Approves Infrastructure Contract For KIN Development

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved a $22 million contract for infrastructure to be installed at the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood site.

The contract was awarded to A.W. Oakes and Sons for 22 million dollars. Among the infrastructure to be constructed is roadways, water mains, sewers, electrical and more.

The council voted nearly unanimously to approve with the exception of 8th District Alderman David Mau.

10th District Alderman Anthony Kennedy disagreed with Mau’s characterization of the project, comparing Kenosha’s plans to the other industrial wastelands in former auto manufacturing cities.

The first development on the site-a new home for the Lakeview Tech High School-could begin as soon as next month.