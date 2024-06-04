Kenosha Common Council Approves Lifeguard Bonuses

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has passed a resolution to provide a bonus pay schedule for seasonal lifeguard job classifications for the 2024 season.

Due to a shortage of qualified applicants and difficulties in filling lifeguard positions, the City has determined that without sufficient personnel, pools cannot be opened to the community and essential safety tasks cannot be performed.

After evaluating local job markets and wage offerings, the City has recommended a bonus schedule to enhance its competitive position.

Lifeguards will receive a bonus of $10.00 per day worked (minimum of 6 hours per day), with a maximum payout of $200.00 at the end of the pool season.