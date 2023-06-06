Kenosha Common Council Approves Lower Fine For Marijuana Possession in the City

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has approved changes to marijuana possession penalties in the city.

After an extensive discussion the council narrowly passed the measure dropping the city’s fine to a dollar plus court costs.

Among those who spoke against the measure was Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner who told the council that his department may get more requests to handle marijuana situations since the lower fine and court costs would not apply.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton says that he fears the illegal drug market will benefit from this change.

The changes to the city’s ordinance will take effect later this year.

It only affects possession of small amounts of the drug in public.

Possession by an underage person or in certain areas such as around schools would still carry the full fine.