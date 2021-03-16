Kenosha Common Council Approves Mask Mandate Extension

The Kenosha Common Council has extended its mask mandate until late May.

The measure passed on a 14-3 vote with Aldermen Dominic Ruffolo, Mitchell Petersen, and Dave Paff voting against it. The measure’s sponsor-2nd district alderman Bill Siel says that a consistent message on masks is key.

5th District Alderman Rocco Lamacchia said that the council still has flexibility on the measure.

The ordinance sunsets on May 27th-right before Memorial Day Weekend.