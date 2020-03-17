Kenosha Common Council Approves Mayoral Emergency Powers

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha Common Council approved emergency powers for Mayor John Antaramian at Monday’s (March 16th) meeting. The move allows the mayor broad powers to make decisions during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Antaramian told the Council that he will keep them in the loop as to any decisions he makes.

The resolution was passed after a short debate about what happens to the emergency powers if the mayor can no longer exercise his office. On a 10-5 vote the council approved a change that says only the current mayor can exercise the emergency powers.