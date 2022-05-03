Kenosha Common Council Approves Public Safety Referendum

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has approved a referendum question for the August 9th ballot which will ask taxpayers to pay for more law enforcement and first responders.

It passed on a 16-1 vote with 8th District Alderman David Mau voting in dissent.

Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen told the council that the extra funds are needed to keep the department up to speed.

The ballot question will ask voters if the city can raise the base tax levy by 2-point-5 million dollars starting next year.

City Administrator John Morrissey told the council that the city will move forward no matter the outcome.

The former police chief also addressed-and dispelled-rumors that the new positions-10 for Kenosha Police-will be difficult to fill.

The referendum question will be on the August ballot instead of the November one so that officials have time to work it into the budget.