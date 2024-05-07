Kenosha Common Council Approves Sale and Development of Northside Property; Concerns Raised Over Home Prices

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has approved the sale and development of a 16 acre parcel of land located at the southeast corner of 27th Street and 47th Avenue.

Since the City took ownership of the land in November 2023, the Department of City Development has actively sought proposals for its development.

Two prominent developers, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and MasterCraft Builders, submitted offers for the property.

After careful consideration, city staff recommended the Berkshire Hathaway Home Services proposal, citing the comprehensive pre-development work, including a Memorandum of Understanding with an adjacent property owner, and the potential for higher tax revenues.

Not everyone agreed with the decision.

10 District Alderman Anthony Kennedy said that the homes-to be priced between $500,000 and $750,000-are too expensive for what Kenosha needs.

4th District Alderperson Holly Kangas said that she was also skeptical about the plan until she met with city staff to discuss it.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services proposed a phased development plan totaling 22 homes, with an estimated value of 12-point-2 million dollars in new taxable property.

Their offer includes $150,000 upfront to the City and the remaining amount to be paid to the Kenosha Water Utility over time.

MasterCraft Builders, on the other hand, offered $650,000 for the parcel, with plans for a phased development of 19 homes valued at $9.48 million in taxable value.