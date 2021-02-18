Kenosha Common Council Approves Snow Plowing Policy Review

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has approved a review of the city’s snow plowing policy and equipment. After emphasizing that the review will focus on those two issues and not city employees, the council approved the measure 15-1.

The measure’s main sponsor is 17th District Alderman David Bogdala, who told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that he’s pleased the measure passed.

Bogdala called for the review after the major snowfall that came at the end of January, in which many questioned why some side streets were cleared multiple times while others remained apparently untouched.