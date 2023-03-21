Kenosha Common Council Approves Vicious Animal Ordinance

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved a vicious animal ordinance.

The ordinance governs how an animal would be declared vicious and how it must be kept and when that designation might be removed.

However there were some objections to the new rules. 8th District Alderman David Mau questioned the process of ruling a vicious animal to have been rehabilitated after a period of 36 months.

3rd District Alderman Jan Michalski says that he doesn’t think the ordinance goes far enough.

Principal sponsor David Bogdala said that the removal of the vicious animal tag is not automatic and there are cases when an animal cannot be impounded.

The ordinance was passed 16-1.