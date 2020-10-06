Kenosha Common Council Bans Conversion Therapy

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has banned the practice of so-called gay conversion therapy. The council voted to ban the controversial therapy which purports to “convert” those with same sex attraction to be to be heterosexual.

The practice has been banned in several areas and as 10th District Alderperson Anthony Kennedy pointed out, is opposed by several medical organizations.

Kennedy proposed the ordinance and many of his fellow alders signed on.

Several speakers from the public spoke of the damage the pseudo-therapy causes. However, 6th District Alderperson Dave Paff voted against the measure.

Paff was the lone no vote on the measure.