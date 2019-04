KENOSHA, WI–The city of Kenosha has a new alderman on the Common Council. Bill Siel is a former photojournalist with the Kenosha News.

He was chosen by a council vote from four candidates who applied to fill the vacant 2nd district seat.

Siel told the council that he plans to build relationships in the community so he can effectively represent them.

Siel received 11 votes for confirmation while former Alderperson Rhonda Jenkins got 4 votes.