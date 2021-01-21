Kenosha Common Council Defers Action On Stolen Car Cams

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has deferred a vote on a license plate recognition system aimed at recovering stolen cars.

The 13-2 vote came after Alderman Anthony Kennedy asked for time to explore questions he has about a deal the city plans to strike with the company Vigilant for both the hardware and software needed for the system.

Other alderpersons raised privacy concerns, while others noted that auto thefts are on the rise in Kenosha and across the region. The measure was also deferred at the committee level.