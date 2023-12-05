Kenosha Common Council Empowers Inspections Director To Directly Deal With Nuisance Complaints

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has passed an ordinance change aimed at helping the city inspections department to crack down on junk and other problems on private property.

The change empowers the City Inspections Director to issue citations or bring in crews to remove junk, noxious weeds, dead animals, and more from areas like backyards after appropriate notification to the home’s occupant.

3rd District Alderman Jan Michalski says that the ordinance change comes after months of work making sure there are protections for property owners.

Kenosha City Inspections Director Gary Roberts says that his department can be more responsive to complaints filed by citizens or alderpersons.

The measure passed on a 14-0 vote.