Kenosha Common Council May Consider Resolution Urging Against Hospital Changes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council will consider a resolution urging Froedtert Hospital officials to not remove services from the former Kenosha Memorial Hospital.

Froedtert South announced a week ago that the Emergency Room and inpatient services would be moved to the former St Catherine’s Hospital in Pleasant Prairie beginning October 1st.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that it’s important for the Common Council to get involved.

Bogdala says the city built its new main fire station based on the location of emergency services at the Sheridan Road location.

Hospital officials say that the 24 hour Urgent Care Center will remain there as will inpatient and outpatient rehab and mental health services.

Full interview with Ald. Bogdala: