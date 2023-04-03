Kenosha Common Council Poised To Make Seasonal Outdoor Dining Extensions Permanent

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One of the positive developments during the pandemic was the creation of outdoor dining extensions.

Now the Kenosha Common Council is poised to make the regulations allowing for outdoor dining permanent.

The ordinance under consideration tonight will allow for operations in parklets-defined in part as the parking lane of the street in front of the business.

The outdoor food and liquor license extension runs from May through October each season with the parklet expected to be cleared each autumn to allow for snow removal operations.

The parklets will only be allowed on streets with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour or less and a physical barrier will be necessary in many cases.

The proposal replaces the temporary covid-19 measure put in place in the spring of 2020.