Kenosha Common Council Set To Approve “KIN” Infrastructure Contract

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council will consider a measure Monday night that will begin installing infrastructure in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

The “KIN” is a mixed used development to be built on the 107 acres of the former Chrysler Engine Plant Site.

The first phase of the project includes a business incubator-where start-up businesses have space to work and grow.

The other will be a new building for Lakeview Technology Academy.

First however roads need to be laid as well as curbs, gutters, sidewalks, water mains, sewers and more.

The site was completely gutted and cleaned after the engine plant’s demise.

The infrastructure work is expected to take just over a year to complete.