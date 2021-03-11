Kenosha Common Council to Consider Compromise Mask Mandate Monday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha city mask mandate extension goes before the full city council next week. The measure is a compromise between the ordinance’s primary sponsor 2nd District Alderman Bill Siel and 17th District Alderman David Bogdala.

Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that he wanted to be part of the solution to the problem instead of simply voting no.

Bogdala says the ordinance could sunset earlier than the stated May 27th date-when vaccines are expected to be widely available. He says that is the best way to move the city beyond the covid measures.

The early sunset would only happen with a significant continued drop in the Covid numbers or a major increase in the number of people vaccinated.