Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is set to consider a resolution tonight which approves a new bargaining deal with the city’s transit workers.

Under the plan full time transit employees would get a 5% raise in 2023, a 3% raise in 2024, and a 1.75% pay increase in 2025 which is the final year of the contract.

The deal has already been ratified by the local transit union.