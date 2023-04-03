Kenosha Common Council to Consider Uline Expansion, New Downtown Restaurants Monday Night

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha restaurant may soon be changing hands.

Ashling on the Lough on 56th Street and the lakefront will most likely surrender its liquor license.

The Kenosha Common Council on Monday will consider transferring the license from the current owners to new ownership which will rebrand the establishment as Kenosha Tap House-one of three rebranded downtown businesses.

A business plan submitted to the council says the new business will feature IPourIt technology which allows patrons to self-serve different taps.

The system would be run through an iPad and patrons will have to periodically check in with a bartender to prevent over consumption.

Ashling on the Lough’s General Manager Paul Ward announced the changes on a video on the business’s Facebook Page.

He says that the pub had its ups and downs over the years but is finishing at the top of its game.

The council will also consider a 1-point-4 million square foot Uline distribution facility to be built on the northwest corner of 128th Avenue and 38th Street.

That development will be the first of four future buildings adjacent to Uline’s current facility.