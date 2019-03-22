Kenosha Continues to Deal With Emerald Ash Borer

KENOSHA, WI–Spring has sprung but there will be fewer trees in bloom this spring. Kenosha is still dealing with the effects of the emerald ash borer, the invasive species that destroys ash trees.

The Kenosha Common Council approved contracts this week that will continue the process to handle the infected trees. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala says tree removal will begin soon.

Experts say that while the harsh winter that we just completed has dealt a blow to the borer population, the only long term solution is removing the ash trees.