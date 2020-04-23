Kenosha Coronavirus Update 4/23/2020

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha has 294 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 139 probable cases. The County Division of Health reports six deaths. Wisconsin has more than 48-hundred cases and 246 deaths.

Kenosha’s hospitalization rate is at 18 percent, well below Wisconsin’s rate of 27 percent. Kenosha’s fatality rate is at 2 percent. County Division of Health Director Dr Jen Freiheit says that the priority this week is testing.

Dr Freiheit says that while state criteria for testing has been loosened, people without symptoms still cannot qualify for a test.