The Kenosha Common Council approved the 2022 budget last evening. The city tax rate will increase by about 2-point-83 percent as would capital improvement spending.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that there’s not a lot of frills in the budget.

Bogdala says that employees will get a raise this year.

The budget was passed on a unanimous vote.