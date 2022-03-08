Kenosha Council Pulls Coins’ Liquor License

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has voted to revoke Coins Sports Bar’s Liquor license.

The move effectively shuts down the long time Kenosha establishment.

The Council voted 15-1 to revoke with Alderman Anthony Kennedy as the sole dissenter and Alderman Daniel Prozanski abstaining.

The move comes after two lengthy committee meetings and almost an hour of closed session discussion by the council.

Jerry Cousins, part of the bar’s management, addressed the council and pleaded that the license be spared.

Coin’s DJ, Dovell Hill of Kenosha, said that another DJ may have attracted an undesirable crowd-something he worked to rectify.

He then accused the Council of racism in going after Coins’ license.

The Council agreed with the License and Permit Committee’s findings of fact in seven different incidents outlined by police from the second half of last year culminating with a homicide in a parking lot early on New Year’s Day.