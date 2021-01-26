Kenosha County announces local vaccine providers

1/26/21

The Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website now includes links to local providers of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit is announcing today. Freiheit notes, however, that demand for the vaccine continues to far outweigh supply, making it difficult for many to find an available appointment with a provider.

Please see more details in the attached news release and on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub, at https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com.