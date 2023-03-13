Kenosha County Approves Deal To Keep Involuntary Mental Health Detentions Closer to Home

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County has approved an intergovernmental agreement to allow for involuntary mental health detentions to be closer to home.

Previously such patients were taken to a facility over two hours away due to a lack of such a facility locally.

The trip to take patients there was both labor and time intensive.

The new agreement, which was passed by the Kenosha County board and signed by County Executive Samantha Kerkman now allows for those patients to be sent to Lake Behavioral hospital.

The agreement is also expected to be approved by other local governments such as the city of Kenosha.

Twin Lakes has also already approved the agreement.

Pleasant Prairie is set to take it up this week.