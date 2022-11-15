Kenosha County Asks Residents To Check Internet Speeds

Kenosha County officials are encouraging residents and business owners to take an online speed test to help gather data on internet speeds across the county.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that data collected from the speed test will be used to position the County for investment in broadband infrastructure.

The test is available now through the end of the year for Kenosha County residents and takes less than a minute to complete.