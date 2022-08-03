Kenosha County Board Approves 2nd Amendment Resolution; Billingsley Appointment Approved

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County voters will be asked if Wisconsin should become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.

That would mean any law restricting gun ownership and possession wouldn’t be enforced. A referendum question for the November ballot will ask if the legislature should create such a statute.

The Kenosha County Board approved the referendum on a 13-7 vote.

The resolution was sponsored by Supervisors Erin Decker and John Poole.

Among those voting against the measure was District 13 Supervisor John Franco.

The referendum is advisory only. But a copy of the results will be forwarded to the county’s legislative delegation in Madison.

The County Board also approved Shelly Billingsley as Director of Public Works And Development Services. However her confirmation was not without controversy.

One issue raised was her starting salary-which at more than $138,000 is near the top of the pay range for the position.

Concerns were also raised about certain public works projects that needed extra work while Billingsley served in the same position with the city-such as the Velodrome and Dream Playground repairs.

Billingsley was confirmed on another 13-7 vote.