Kenosha County Board Approves Body Cams For Deputies

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha County Board has officially committed to purchasing body cameras for Kenosha Sheriff’s Deputies. The board voted unanimously this week to include the cameras in the 2021 budget.

The vote also directs county officials to work on a policy for independent review of complaints against staff-both county and sheriff’s employees. Policies governing the use of the cameras-including privacy concerns-will have to be developed.

The board however rejected amendments that would have identified monies already budgeted to pay for the cameras as well as a review of the use of military style vehicles and whistleblower protections for Sheriff’s personnel.

The proposal came before the board after the recent protests locally that called for changes in law enforcement policy.