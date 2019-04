KENOSHA, WI—The Highway KR reconstruction plan was approved by the Kenosha County Board last night on a 14-7 vote.

The plat includes nearly 3 miles of land from Highway H to Old Green Bay Road. The work will transform the highway from two lanes to four in an effort to accommodate increased traffic from Foxconn.

The move is opposed by some area residents who are trying to tone down the project. The Racine County Board will take up the measure next week.