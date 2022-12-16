Kenosha County Board Leaders Strike Deal to Add Positions in Budget; Pass Bonding Measures

By Peter Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Board leaders have announced that they have a deal when it comes to the failed bonding measures.

Chairman Gabe Nudo and Supervisor Monica Yuhas made the joint announcement at last evening’s Executive Committee meeting.

The tentative agreement is pending approval by the full county board at a special meeting expected for next week.

The agreement restores funding for a Community Development Educator position at Kenosha County’s UW Extension office.

Also a hybrid Public Works Project Manager position is created, which will move up in the county’s pay scale from the former similar position.

The board members who voted against 2023 bonding agreements in November are now expected to vote in favor of the measures to fund major county projects and other capital improvements.

It had been feared that the failure of the bonding measures would lead to layoffs and other cuts.