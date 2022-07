The Kenosha County Board voted 14-7 to lift the ban on concealed carry in certain county properties Tuesday night.

About 30 people spoke on both sides of the issue during public comment, which lasted close to two hours.

The county properties in question do not include the jail, the courthouse, or the safety building.

The board also voted 15-6 for the county to be declared a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” in order to protect what they call citizens’ gun rights.