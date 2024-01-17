Kenosha County Board Narrowly Approves Kenosha Casino IGA

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board has narrowly approved the Intergovernmental agreement with the Menominee Tribe.

The agreement governs how the county will be made whole for expenses if and when a casino is developed and opened in Kenosha.

The proposed site on the west side of I-94 and north of Highway 50 is in the city of Kenosha.

A separate but similar agreement was struck between the city and the tribe earlier this month.

Under the agreement the county will receive minimum payments each year that increase over time.

However the payments are expected to be much larger than the minimum based on the “net win” the casino takes in.

County expenses are expected to increase if a casino opens.

The county board voted 10-9 to approve the deal.

Now the federal government will consider the casino project before going to Governor Tony Evers for final approval.