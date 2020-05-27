Kenosha County Board of Health Releases Open Letter; Urges Vigilance

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha County Board of Health released an open letter calling for the county’s businesses community to reopen safely.

The letter is signed by all the members of the health board, as well as leaders of local hospitals, and the Kenosha Community Health Center. The letter says that people need to remain vigilant and not go about business as usual.

It states that now is not the time to disregard the “Kickstart” recommendations, and that reckless behavior by some puts everyone else at risk.

Kenosha Board of Health Open Letter