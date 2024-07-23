Kenosha County Board Rejects Advisory Resolution on 2025 Tax Levy Limits in 11-8 Vote

Source: YouTube

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board voted 11-8 against approving an advisory resolution regarding projected tax levy hike limits for the 2025 budget.

The county board’s decision came as the administration prepares for the budget building process next month. Finance Committee Chair Jeffrey Gentz, who proposed the resolution, argued that providing a specific levy range would promote fiscal responsibility.

Opponents like John Morrissey said that the Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman should have the autonomy to propose the best budget.

Last fall, the board approved a 2.72% levy hike for the current fiscal year, and the administration aims to reduce the current levy projection before the 2025 budget presentation.