Kenosha County Board Still Has “Some Work To Do” On Bonding For Infrastructure Projects

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board has more work to do when it comes to funding infrastructure projects next year.

The county board approved next year’s budget at Wednesday’s meeting.

However a bonding measure to fund roadwork and other projects failed to receive the needed three fourths majority for approval.

That has left those projects in limbo, but that is thought to be temporary.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said in a statement that “We still have some work to do on the bonding measure, and I look forward to productive conversations to remedy this situation in the coming days.”

No explanation was forthcoming at the meeting, which was quickly adjourned following the final vote.