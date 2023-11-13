Kenosha County Board to Consider Casino IGA Tuesday Night

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board will meet as a Committee of the Whole Tuesday evening to consider the Intergovernmental Agreement with the Menominee Tribe and Hard Rock for a Kenosha casino.

The IGA is similar to the one the Kenosha Common Council considered last week in a similar meeting.

Kenosha County would get one percent of the net win each year during the first decade of the agreement.

A minimum payment of $50,000 would be due in years one and two which increases to $500,000 in years three through eight.

A minimum yearly payment of 1 million dollars would be due starting in year nine.

The county board may take what is the equivalent of a committee vote on the measure which means if it is approved Tuesday night it will need another vote by the county board for final approval.

Approval would also need to come from the city, the federal department of the Interior, and the governor of the state of Wisconsin.