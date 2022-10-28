Kenosha County Budget Discussions Continue

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The various committees of the Kenosha County Board have been holding budget discussions this week.

One of the more pressing concerns is freeing up funding for two new positions for deputies in the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The current proposal is to eliminate two positions elsewhere in the county budget-a facilities project manager and a highway division municipal/public customer service superintendent.

Those two positions and a third that is currently vacant would cover the new deputy costs along with 50-thousand dollars retasked from a Kemper Center business plan study.

That study will be funded from other sources-if the entity that manages the center provides a decade’s worth of previous financial records.

They will also have to file their 2022 audit by next year for the county to continue to pay the Kemper Center’s utilities.