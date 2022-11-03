Kenosha County Buildings to Honor Vets with Green Light Display

Courtesy of Kenosha County.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County government buildings will be illuminated in green during the evening hours throughout next week as part of a national campaign to show support for veterans.

The county is participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, an effort led by the National

Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said the objective is to show support for military veterans, while also raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by veterans and the many resources that are available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Get more information on the Kenosha County Veterans Portal.