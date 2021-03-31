Kenosha County Clinic has limited walk ins Wednesday

Due to a quick increase in the number of scheduled appointments, the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at the former Shopko building will be able to accept only a small number of walk-ins today. Please watch for registration and walk-in opportunities at clinics next week and beyond.

Kenosha County Health Officials ask that any walk-ins arrive before 2 p.m., not after. The reason for that is that yesterday, there were many late-arriving walk-ins in line who had to be turned away after 3 p.m.

Yesterday the clinic was able to offer several walk in vaccinations due to a larger supply of doses available. They were also able to offer shots to people 16 and older.

Next week health officials plan to make everyone in the state who is 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, a month earlier than planned. Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that anyone 16 or older can get shots beginning next Monday.

State health officials have said that as of Monday, more than 1 million people in the state, about 17% of Wisconsin’s population, had completed their vaccinations.

Also, the state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that seven more pharmacy chains will receive vaccine this week as part of the federal retail pharmacy program.