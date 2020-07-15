Kenosha County Coronavirus Update-July 15th, 2020

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha added thirty-one new cases of Covid-19 for a total of one thousand eight hundred nine. The Kenosha County Division of Health reported one new death for a new total of forty-seven.

The health department also reports that fifteen percent of new cases have been diagnosed in the past thirty days. The death rate is three percent and eighty-two percent of cases are considered recovered.

Two new hospitalizations were reported Tuesday as well. Four hundred twenty three of the cases are people in their 20’s-by far the age group with the largest number of cases, followed by three hundred twenty-two of the positives who are people in their 30’s.