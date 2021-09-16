Kenosha County Covid-19 Cases & Deaths Continue to Rise; Vaccinations Encouraged

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County-like the rest of the country-is seeing a continued rise in positive Covid-19 cases.

Kenosha County added approximately 83 new Covid cases and 5 Covid-related deaths were reported on Wednesday (9/15/21). The seven day average of reported positive tests is at 72.

Kenosha’s hospitals are busy with Covid patients. 30-percent of the county’s ICU beds are filled with Covid patients-which is considered “high stress.”

Kenosha’s hospitals are just above 10 percent of all their patients admitted for Covid-19 which experts consider to be a “concerning level.”

Nearly 47 percent of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated and more than 50 percent have received at least one shot. It’s vaccinations that seem to make the difference still when it comes to case outcomes.

Chief Medical Expert Dr Ryan Westergaard says that vaccinations are the most reliable way to fight the virus-especially if you’re planning an event.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that the non-fully vaccinated are more than 10 times as likely to die from virus complications.