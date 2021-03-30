Kenosha County COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic continues tomorrow.

If you miss out on the Kenosha County vaccination clinic at the old Shopko building (5300 52nd St.) today they will be open tomorrow from 10 until 3.

However, if things go tomorrow like they did today you might just be able to walk in and get the vaccine.

Earlier today the Kenosha County Public Health Facebook page announced that they were accepting walk-ins for those 16 and older who live, work or study in Kenosha County.

The amount of appointments/walk-ins allowed will be determined by how many vaccines the clinic receives tomorrow.

Keep an eye on their Facebook page tomorrow morning to see if they will be allowing walk-ins again.

