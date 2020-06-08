Kenosha County Covid-19 Increase Continues

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County reports one thousand two hundred seventy four positive cases of Covid-19, up 10 percent from a week ago. 34 deaths have also been reported. The county has had more than 10-thousand negative tests, and a 3 percent death rate from the number of positives.

The county also lost ground on its kickstart metrics with Kenosha now hitting two of the six metrics needed for the next round of recommendations for reopening the economy.

