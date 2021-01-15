Kenosha County Creates Form To Connect To Covid Vaccine Providers

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County urges those eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine to fill out an on-line form which will help them link with a vaccine provider. Those eligible for the vaccine fall into the so called Tiers 1a and 1b, but not the general public.

Currently only those in the Tier 1a-frontline health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents and first responders-can get the Covid vaccine. Tier 1b could include all individuals age 65 and older, plus frontline essential workers.

There’s no dates as of yet to when Tier 1b vaccinations will begin.

Find the form here.