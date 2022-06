The Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast is set for Saturday morning (6/18/22).

It will be held starting at 6:30 AM at the Elfering Farms in Bristol.

Kenosha County Dairy Ambassador Heather Daniels told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that this year will look more familiar than the last few.

Daniels says beyond the food, the event is an educational one for the whole family.

Tickets are 10 dollars and kids under 6 eat free.

You can get more info here.

Full interview with Heather Daniels: