Kenosha County Ditches “Badger Bounceback” Plan

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Health Department says that it will no longer use the “Badger Bounceback” criteria for judging how the county is doing during the pandemic.

The six criteria that made up the Bounceback plan were a constant struggle for the county, even as new positive cases leveled.

Kenosha County Health Officer, Dr Jen Freiheit, says that Kenosha never made it past three of the criteria-and even that was brief.

The county will continue to update various metrics on a regular basis and Dr Freiheit says more will be added in the future.

Kenosha added just one new positive case of the virus on Thursday for a total of one thousand four hundred forty-two.

