Kenosha County Exec. Jim Kreuser Reveals 2022 Budget Proposal

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser has revealed his 2022 budget proposal.

He emphasized the counties’ recent top tier credit upgrade. The proposal focuses on infrastructure, business and job creation, and improvements to the county’s quality of life. The budget will also give the option to move the Kenosha County Job Center to 52nd Street or invest in significant repairs to the current building.

The budget also continues a commitment to repave 15 miles of county trunk highway each year.

It also proposes the addition of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator to continue work on racial equality issues.